WAHOO – While icy roads caused several accidents on Dec. 13 (see page 1A), the rest of the week was relatively quiet on Saunders County Roads.
On Dec. 10 a two-car collision in Valparaiso sent one person to the hospital.
Rhett Cotter of Ceresco was stopped at the stop sign at Second Street and Highway 79 in Valparaiso in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, preparing to head west. He pulled out to cross Highway 79 when his vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michelle Niss of Lincoln.
Valparaiso Rescue took Niss to a Lincoln hospital.
On Dec. 8 a deer ran in front of a vehicle on Highway 6 near Ashland, causing $7,500 damage to the 2013 Hyandai Elantra.
Daschel Ellerbusch of Ashland was heading west on Highway 6 two miles west of Ashland when the collision occurred.
