WAHOO – Megan Otte has been in the business of animal grooming for 12 years.
The owner of Paw Spa on Broadway, she loves this profession because of the challenge.
“I’m not sure some people realize how hard this job is,” she said. “Working with pets means they may be on the move at any time and we have to be very cautious with tools.”
Services include dog and cat grooming, pet nail clipping, de-shedding, bathing, nail trimming, pick-up and delivery and home grooming for elderly pets.
The favorite part of Otte’s job is seeing the dogs that are so excited to come see her that they run right to her knowing exactly where they are and what they are there for.
“Sometimes there are dogs that I work with that are scared to death of being groomed,” she said. “I also worked with a dog for six years old who was adopted from the Humane Society. Not knowing her background she was turned away by several groomers. One day she just sat still and let me groom her. It was amazing.”
Otte said some families stay during the grooming process.
“I’ll do anything that helps the dog feel comfortable,” she said.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, Otte has seen many changes at her business.
“We have a new set up for customers coming into our shop, allowing only one customer at a time,” she said. “Each pet is dropped in a kennel at the door, I come to the pet when the customer leaves.”
It’s hard for Otte to be separated from her customers because she has such a good relationship with them.
“I stay in good contact with my customers, so this set up seems distant,” she said.
Otte said the hardest part of the new set up is when customers come in to the shop in person to let her know their pets have passed. With social distancing, she has to pass her condolences from a distance.
“With the coronavirus, there isn’t hugs, or wiping tears,” she said.
The pandemic has meant Otte has had a few cancellations due to customers waiting on paychecks, but she knows those customers will reschedule.
Otte said she does home grooming and offers pick up and delivery for everyone no matter the reason.
“These grooms are saved for my customers or non-customers with a dog who may be on a hospice, cancer treatment or are elderly,” she said. “I encourage folks to call for information.”
A lesser known part of her business is that Otte assists customers who have pets with skin conditions.
“Everything used at the shop is all natural. We started selling CBD oil I didn’t realize it would be so popular,” she said. “We will be offering new options to our customers very soon, bakery goods for pets and pet massage.”
Otte sees dog training in the future..
“I recently took classes for dog training,” she said. “The training will be taught in in groups or at I’ll be teaching at their homes.”
Otte encourages people to follow the Paw Spa on Broadway’s social media platforms for updates on current happenings.
Even under the current circumstances with social distancing and the new guidelines Otte has put in place, she is still able to provide interaction with her clients.
“I love it when I get to see the amount of patience that happens with families when they trust the (grooming) process,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.