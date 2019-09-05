WAHOO – Two area farmers markets are still going strong.
In fact, the Wahoo Farmers Market has added a day for the end of its season.
The United Methodist Church in Wahoo is again hosting the Farmers Market in Wahoo. Sue DuBois, who has been coordinating the market at the church parking lot each week, said a Saturday morning market has been added and has been going pretty well.
The season started with a market every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A couple of events forced the postponement of the weekly Thursday market.
“The Fourth of July fell on a Thursday, so we moved it to Saturday,” DuBois said.
There was a similar scenario at the end of the July. The market was moved to Saturday because of the fair parade in downtown Wahoo Thursday evening.
She said there seemed to be a good crowd both Saturdays and, after polling the vendors, the decision was made to add a Saturday market from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Both the Thursday and Saturday markets have a good variety of vendors.
“Last week, we had 10. But, we always have six or seven,” DuBois said.
Garden produce has again been a big seller at the Wahoo Farmers Market. The popular fruits and vegetables each week depends on what’s available in the gardens.
“It all depends, but baked goods sell out every week,” she added.
Several vendors bring baked goods to the market. Crafts, honey and other handmade items are also offered.
“One vendor, the wife brings kolaches and pies and the husbands paints pictures,” she said.
Another vendor brings goat milk soap and scented candles.
There is quite the variety.
“There is something for everybody,” DuBois said.
The plan is to continue the Wahoo Farmers Market until at least the end of September.
It will be up the vendors, DuBois added, if they want to go a week or two in October. She said the decision could be based on what is left in the gardens and the weather.
There are plans to continue the Valparaiso Farmers Market until at least the end of September too.
The market in Valparaiso is every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of the old fire hall.
Market Coordinator Richard Komenda said there are usually from three to five vendors each week.
This market too offers variety.
Komenda said there is a variety of vegetables and fruits as well as honey, eggs and fresh baking.
Tomatoes and cucumbers
have been popular purchases lately. He said it always seems people start asking for specific produce right before it is ready to harvest.
Ashland also has a Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
It is held at 14th and Silver streets and also often offers live music and food trucks.
