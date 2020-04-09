MEAD – Initially a gift to his kids, Eddie Couch said perler art became an art form that he hasn’t been able to put down since.
“I started showing them how to place anchors and build better pieces,” he said. “Then I personally started to self-discover how to make larger projects. Now I have a couple projects that are nationally seen due to social media.”
Perler beads are small, heat activated beads that can be laid on a mat to create interesting patterns. After heat is applied, the beads will fuse together to create any shape or pattern desired.
Couch said it is an art form typically done by little kids to make small crafts.
“I just apply them so it’s an art piece that I would visually enjoy,” he said. “
Couch said he can’t remember how long he’s loved art, but that passion was honed when he attended the former Midland Lutheran College in Fremont.
“Bryan Yancey and Robert Therian would both help me quite a bit,” he said. “Both of them set time aside to help me with projects. Along the way they would give me better tools and brushes as my skills improved. Obviously, they both knew the road better and assisted along the way.”
Couch said he likes three-dimensional art over other kinds of art.
“I like three-dimensional but spend most of my time doing two-dimensional work,” he said. “Three-dimensional actually becomes an object where two dimensional is just an image.”
Couch gives credit to another one of his former teachers who didn’t actually teach art, but she was taking art classes herself at night and recognized his talent.
“She noticed I had some natural skills and she started teaching me what she had learned,” he said. “I was maybe 10 or 11. She was my biggest fan in all aspects of life.”
Couch is excited to see how his love of art is influencing his children, Emmett, 14, Isaac, 12 and Benson, 7.
“My boys see me doing projects,” he said. “So, its monkey see monkey do. A lot of times I will do smaller project and ask for their help or get one started and let them finish it. But ultimately, I want my boys to have no limits on their creativity. Artists enjoy the unknown.”
