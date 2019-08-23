WAHOO – School is back in session and some basic safety reminders are being issued.
Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell asked drivers to remember to use caution in school zones, especially right before and after school hours.
“Kids tend to run out without looking so be a responsible driver,” he said.
Drivers also need to be responsible around school buses. When a bus is stopped with the stop arm extended, other drivers need to have their vehicles stopped too.
“Do not drive around a school bus when it is stopped,” he advised.
Ferrell said officers will be watching for this and other offenses this school year.
Motorists need to heed speed limit signs too. Speed enforcements will be set up randomly at all schools in town.
The Wahoo Police Department now has an extra tool to check for speeders too.
Thanks to a STOP traffic grant, the department has purchased a portable speed reading sign.
Ferrell said the portable speed sign will be placed at various locations throughout town.
In addition to showing drivers the speed they are traveling, the unit will also store driving information.
“This will allow us to collect data so we can better know which areas to patrol,” he said.
