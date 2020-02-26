WAHOO – Just a few short months ago, Lauren Celesky was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer.
At 26 years old, her first thoughts were definitely shock.
“I was shocked,” she said. “Somebody my age and with relatively good health isn’t supposed to go through something like this but I guess it was happening right in front of me.”
For Lauren, a 2011 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School, every day is different, she said.
“One day at a time it could be just hanging out at home or going to another doctor appointment or treatment while fighting all of the fun side effects or those treatments,” she said.
Because of the side-affects, Lauren is not able to uphold a constant work schedule.
“It has been difficult to keep up with medical bills and living expenses,” she said. “But the coolest thing about this has been the outpour of care from the community and family and friends.”
She was beyond excited when she found out that country music recording artist Jake Gill and his band had reached out to her parents wanting to do something to help. The Kansas native frequently plays in Nebraska.
“Jake Gill has always been a favorite band to go see when they are close by,” she said. “When I heard that they were putting on a show to raise money for me in Wahoo I could barely believe it.
Celesky said this band has always been close to her heart and believes it shows the great character of Gill and his band for what they’re doing.
The country musician and his band will perform a benefit concert for Lauren at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Wahoo High School Performing Art Center. Free will donations will be accepted and be given to the Lauren Celesky Medical Fund.
Mark Celesky, Lauren’s father, said dealing with his daughter’s illness has been really tough.
“She’s my oldest, she’s my first born it’s just hurts down deep,” he said. “You really try to protect your children and be able to tell them everything’s going to be OK.”
Mark said as a family they are getting through things the best they can.
“I’ve got four other kids that help,” he said. “We all take turns to make sure she’s not alone during the day. “
Mark said the show is not about the money, it’s about coming together and celebrating Lauren and having a good time.
“She has touched so many lives in her 26 years it amazes me,” he said.
Lauren said the outpouring of love means the world to her.
“Once people heard about my cancer there has been a big reaction of prayers and people asking how they can help. I hope everyone just comes and has a good time,” she said.
