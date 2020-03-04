WAHOO – A medical emergency on the part of the performer will postpone a benefit concert planned for Friday.
Country musician Jake Gill was planning to play a benefit concert for Lauren Celesky at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Wahoo High School Performing Art Center.
According to Gill’s Facebook page, he needs an operation on a tumor on his appendix, and thus he is taking a medical leave of absence from performing will not be able to sing in Wahoo.
Celesky is undergoing treatment for stage 4 cervical cancer. The 26-year-old is a 2011 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School.
Gill is one of Celesky’s favorite country artists, and she was looking forward to seeing him perform again. The Celesky family is hoping that Gill can reschedule the concert sometime in the future.
