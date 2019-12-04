WESTON – A 57 year-old Weston man is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.
After a lifetime battle with diabetes, Bob Hedges found out earlier this year that his kidneys were failing.
His story doesn’t stop there.
In August, while preparing for dialysis, a peritoneal catheter was placed. But due to complications Bob remained in the hospital for an additional six weeks.
Bob’s wife Jean, remained by his side the entire time. And she’s been his driver to Omaha and Fremont and back for an endless amount of doctor visits.
During the six weeks he was in the hospital Bob had more than 10 mini strokes, internal bleeding, 11 blood transfusions, blood clots and a heart attack.
“I slept at the hospital, never knowing what was going to happen with so many complications,” Jean said. “There’s been a whole lot of paperwork and phone calls to keep the ball rolling, this was a nightmare you can’t prepare for.”
To help offset the enormous medical costs, a pulled pork dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. John’s Weston Gym and includes a silent and live auction. According to Jean, medical bills have exceeded hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The past few months have been exceptionally tough for Bob and his family.
“Bob did outpatient dialysis three days a week in Fremont, until Nov. 21 which was his birthday,” Jean said. “We got to start peritoneal dialysis at home overnights and we hope to continue till he gets a kidney transplant.”
Jean said although Bob was released from the hospital on Oct. 15, four days later he was back in the hospital because he was having trouble breathing.
“There was too much fluid buildup,” Jean explained.
After going to the emergency room he stayed for two more days. A couple days later he was back home and woke up from a nap not being able to see out of one eye.
According to Jean, a blood vessel had burst in the back of his eye which led to yet another specialist.
“The doctor said it was retinopathy, something diabetics have trouble with,” she said. “He will have to get a shot in his eye every four to five weeks.”
Jean said once Bob gets stronger again, Nebraska Medical Center will hopefully get him back on the kidney transplant waiting list, unless they can find their own donor.
A lifetime Weston resident, Bob and Jean live on the family farm where he grew up.
Bob said one of his fondest memories of the community was being a member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. He joined when he graduated from high school and served for 30 years before he decided to retire.
“I liked being with the department and learned a whole lot, but I knew it was time to let the younger ones take over,” Bob said.
Bob said no matter how the fundraiser turns out, it will be good to see many dear friends and family.
“I wish it wasn’t needed, but I am very appreciative of it,” he said.
Both Jean and Bob are surprised at the outpouring of love and support they have received from so many neighbors, friends and family.
“We can’t thank them enough,” Jean said. “You find out a lot about people you’ve helped or done things for and how they appreciated it, as we do now.”
