WAHOO – A chain-of-events accident on Thanksgiving night led to the death of a man who was trying to help others.
Gene Lefler, 65, of Bennington was fatally injured while checking on other drivers after being involved in a five-car collision near Wahoo last Thursday.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Lefler fell off an overpass in a multiple-vehicle wreck on a slick Highway 77 overpass and died from his injuries later at a Lincoln hospital.
“Lefler either was knocked off the overpass or jumped when he had no way to avoid a sliding, jackknifing semitrailer truck,” Stukenholtz said. “The fall would have been 50 feet or more.”
The crash at 6:19 p.m. involved several vehicles west of Wahoo.
According to Stukenholtz the events happened this way: a 2005 GMC pickup driven by Beverly Vance of Fremont was northbound on Highway 77 near the overpass when it slid and came to a stop on the overpass. Ryan Johnson of Schuyler stopped his 2006 Chevrolet pickup to see if Vance was all right. Lefler’s 2019 Ford Edge struck Vance’s pickup, and, after he brought the car to a stop down the highway, Lefler walked back to the crash scene. Then a 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Ralph Kurtz of Valley hit Johnson’s vehicle.
“At that point, a large truck driven by Brett Jurgens of Shelton slid out of control,” Stukenholtz said.
According to the accident report filed by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson witnessed Lefler move closer to the concrete barrier on the overpass as Lefler realized the semi driver was not in control due to the icy conditions. Lefler allegedly attempted to lay on top of the concrete barrier face down just before the right rear side of the semi trailer collided with the barrier. After the semi trailer passed by, Lefler was no longer on the barrier.
Lefler was taken to Saunders Medical Center, then to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln. There were no other injuries reported to the other drivers or passengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.