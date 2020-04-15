WAHOO – The need for blood has become critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fear of exposure could keep donors away. But steps are being taken to ensure that the upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive in Wahoo is operated in a safe manner.
The regularly scheduled blood drive in Wahoo will be held on Wednesday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday, April 23 starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The location is the Wahoo State Bank Shed, located at 570 North Elm Street in Wahoo.
According to Red Cross and state officials, there is a shortage of blood. Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife, First Lady Susanne Shore, recently launched a campaign that includes a call for blood donors. In his weekly letter to constituents in District 23, State Sen. Bruce Bostleman noted the seriousness of the issue for Nebraskans.
“In some areas of the state, the virus has led to a shortage of blood,” he said.
In an update sent to blood program leaders, J. Chris Houda, president of Biomedical Services for the ARC, said as the number of COVID-19 cases increases, the number of eligible donors may decrease.
Rezac said many blood drives have been cancelled during the pandemic, causing a shortage nationwide.
“We need to restock supplies for patients who need surgery, car accident victims and cancer patients,” she said.
Blood Drive Coordinator Verna Rezac said the American Red Cross (ARC) has communicated with local program leaders that they are closely monitoring the situation and their focus is on the safety of the donors, recipients, volunteers and staff as well as the blood supply itself.
Blood donation is a safe process and the public should not be worried about giving or receiving blood, according to the Red Cross. Rezac said she has received notification that there are several first-timers and new donors signed up for the upcoming blood drive, but there are also those who will not donate this time around.
“A couple of people with prior health conditions have decided to pass on this one, and I think that’s a wise decision for them,” she said. “We may be down a few, but whatever units we can get will be a help.”
Rezac and her staff of volunteers, along with the Red Cross employees, will be taking extra steps to ensure safety during the coronavirus outbreak, according to Rezac.
“The Red Cross is taking extra safety protocols such as extensive disinfecting, social distancing and having staff and donors have temperatures taken before permitted at the blood drive,” she said.
Donors will be stopped at the door to have their temperature taken. If a donor has a temperature higher than 99.5 degrees F, they will not be able to donate on that day and will be asked to leave, the ARC statement said. Staff members will also have their temperature taken and are asked not to attend if they are not feeling well.
There will be hand sanitizer placed at the check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Donors will be asked to use the sanitizer before using the equipment. Workers will sanitize each bed after a donation is completed. The drive will be set up so social distancing is observed as much as possible. Staff members will wear gloves that will be changed between every donor.
Donors will be asked about their travel history. If they have traveled to countries like China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea they will be asked to postpone donation for 28 days. The same time frame will be requested if they have been in contact with anyone that has COVID-19. The ARC will place educational materials about COVID-19 at the drive site.
The statement said the ARC is focused on coronavirus safety measures and will continue to work with health agencies and partners to evaluate emerging risks.
For more information, go to RedCross.org.
