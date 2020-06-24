WAHOO – Baseball returned to Wahoo on Saturday afternoon when the Wahoo Pharmacy Post 82 Blues welcomed Omaha Central to town for an afternoon contest at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.
The game went back and forth and the home team was able to pull out a come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Eagles.
The Blues led 4-0 and 4-3 before forfeiting the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Omaha Central scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and added two more in the top of the fifth to take an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the fifth, the home team’s final at bat.
The Blues took advantage of two walks and two Eagle errors to score four runs to pull out the win. Michael Lynch came through with the game-winning hit.
The Blues finished with seven hits. Carter Malina and Peyton Nelson finished with two hits apiece. Malina drove in a pair of runs and scored twice.
Nelson earned the win in relief.
The Blues were supposed to play on the road against the Blair Bears on Monday night, but Mother Nature intervened and rain forced the cancellation of the contest.
The Blues began play in the league tournament on Tuesday against Elkhorn Mount Michael. League tournament results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.