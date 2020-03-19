WAHOO – On March 10, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the Interlocal Cooperation Act Agreement between Saunders County and the Wahoo Rural Township.
According to the agreement the township is responsible for graveling all roads located within its boundaries and the county would perform all necessary maintenance and snow removal on township roads.
Through this agreement the township agrees to pay the county $85 per hour for the maintenance and snow removal and cannot exceed 30 hours per month unless authorized by the township.
The document also states that the agreement will automatically renew but will be reviewed annually to allow for adjustments due to inflation and fuel costs. If the township fails to pay the approve amount they will be given a 30 day written notice with an automatic termination of the agreement.
Wahoo Rural Township is located in the county’s second district, which is represented by Doris Karloff. The boundaries are County Road 9 to the east, County Road 14 to the west, County Road F to the north and County Road L to the south. The Village of Ithaca is located in the township.
“This is the standard agreement we have with several other townships in regard to maintenance of roads and snow removal,” Karloff said. “We’re always willing to assist the townships.”
