WAHOO – Many questions remain unanswered when it comes to what school will look like when classes resume in two months at Wahoo Elementary, Wahoo Middle School and Wahoo High School.
Members of the school board discussed many different possibilities with administrators at the monthly meeting held in person for the first time in three months inside the high school library.
“It’s going to look different. What that means, we don’t have an answer for that yet,” said Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.
Wahoo middle school and high school students ended the 2019-2020 school year virtually, finishing up assignments and projects from the safety of their own home, forced to isolate because of COVID-19.
Lavaley is optimistic that students will return in the fall, but isn’t sure what kind of restrictions and guidelines will be in place.
Will students and staff be forced to wear masks? Will students have to come into the building in shifts? What will social distancing look like in the classroom, cafeteria or gymnasium?
“We don’t have definitive answers, but I would expect some before the end of June,” said Lavaley.
As of now, Wahoo Public Schools is planning to use the already approved 2020-2021 school calendar which calls for an Aug. 13 start to the school year.
In other news, the board voted unanimously to approve a 4.1% pay increase for returning administrators.
The board is expected to approve the superintendent’s salary at the July meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.