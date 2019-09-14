FREMONT – Members of local boards of education and Educational Service Unit 2 were recognized by the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) during the Fremont area meeting on Aug. 21.
Board members are awarded for their advocacy efforts, participation in NASB Services and Programs, as well as attendance at NASB workshops and events. There are 10 levels of achievement that carry over year to year. To learn more, visit http://members.nasbonline.org/index.php/programs-services/awards-of-achievement-program.
NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.
Through the Awards of Achievement program, the following board members were recognized at the meeting for their outstanding excellence.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools – Garlyn Grosse, Level 6; Jeremy Pleskac, Level 1; Wes Giehler, Level 3
Raymond Central Public Schools – Brad Breitkreutz, Level 2; Cathy Burklund, Level 1; Harriet Gould, Level 3; Lori Springer, Level 2; Scott Black, Level 2
ESU 2 – Harlan Schrieber, Level 5; Louise Nabb, Level 4; Matt Connealy, Level 1; Rich McGill, Level 3
