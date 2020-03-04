WAHOO – A few more names have been added to the list of candidates for the May 12 Primary Election in Saunders County.
In the race for County Board of Supervisors, four candidates are on the ballot in District 1. They include incumbent Doris Karloff and challengers John Zaugg, J.C. Long and Chris Kems, all of Yutan. The list of four will be narrowed down to two candidates in the Primary Election.
In District 6, the incumbent, Ed Rastovski, did not file for re-election. Two men have put their names on the ballot for his seat. They are Kyle Morgan of Wahoo, the newest candidate, who filed on Feb. 28. Tom Hrdlicka of Wahoo filed on Dec. 2. He is currently on the Wahoo Board of Education but is not running for re-election to that position.
In District 4, the candidates remain incumbent Scott Sukstorf of Cedar Bluffs and challenger Tom Slobodnik of rural Yutan.
In the Wahoo City Council election, one person has filed as a candidate in Ward II. He is Chris Rappl of Wahoo. The incumbent, Greg Kavan, is not seeking re-election.
No one has filed for election in Ward I, the seat which is being vacated by longtime Council Member Mike Lawver. In Ward III, Patrick Nagle, the incumbent, is running for re-election.
The Ashland City Council race added a new candidate last week. Amanda Roe filed to be a candidate in Ward 1. She will face incumbent Chuck Niemeyer, who was recently appointed to the city council to fill a vacancy. In Ward 2, the only person on the ballot as of Feb. 28 was incumbent Mathew Meyer.
No one has put their name on the ballot for the East Ward in the Yutan City Council race. In the West Ward, incumbent Johanna Peterson is seeking another term.
The only Board of Education race with more candidates than open seats is Ashland-Greenwood. Challenger Jerry Wall has filed as a candidate. He will face incumbents Eric Beranek, Suzanne Sapp and David Nygren in the election for three seats on the board.
There are also three open seats on the Yutan Board of Education, but only two candidates have filed as of Feb. 28. They are challenger Eric Wilke of Yutan and incumbent Jaime Long of Yutan.
The Wahoo school board also has three positions up for grabs in the election, but only two candidates. They are incumbent Michael Hancock and challenger Alex Shada, both of Wahoo. Along with Hrdlicka, incumbent Al Grandgenett is not seeking another term on the board.
Sara Nicola of Mead filed to be a candidate for the Mead school board on Feb. 24. She joins incumbents Kevin Hough of Ithaca and Stephanie Langemeier of Mead on the ballot. There are three seats up for election.
The voters in Cedar Bluffs will also be selecting three members for the board of education. All three incumbents, Garlyn Grosse, Shannon Lubker and Wesley Giehler, are seeking re-election.
The Raymond Central school board is divided into wards. In Ward 1, incumbent Brad Breitkreutz has filed for re-election, while incumbent Matt Blanchard is seeking to retain his seat in Ward 5. No one has filed for the opening in Ward 3 as of Feb. 28.
Chad Aldrich of Wahoo has filed for election to the Southeast Community College Board of Governors in District 2. He faces Kathy Boellstorff of Johnson in the election.
The filing deadline for non-office holders was Monday. However, the latest information was not available before this week’s issue went to press. Go to www.wahoonewspaper.com for the latest updates.
