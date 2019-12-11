CEDAR BLUFFS – For most elementary students, recess offers the chance to get a break from the classroom.
For some, it can be a stressful time especially for those students who may be new or are shy.
Cedar Bluffs Elementary Principal Ben Hansen said a national program called the Buddy Bench is working to change that.
Installed in September of this year, Hansen said the overall concept of the Buddy Bench is that if a student is feeling sad or is maybe having trouble with friends, or not being included in a game, they can go sit on the bench which is outside on the playground.
“If they sit there, it is in indication to fellow students to go and sit with the student and see what is bothering them and offer help in some way if they can,” he said.
Another program, Positivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination and Empathy (PRIDE) which was integrated to the elementary grade levels last year has ties into the school’s positive behavior intervention system.
Hansen believes it not only helps the kid who is struggling, but it also gives the other student a chance to work on social skills and opportunity to really act out their PRIDE characteristics.
“Students were introduced to the concept of the bench and have been instructed never to sit on it unless they are in need or support,” he said.
Hansen said the thought behind utilizing this program came from a variety of factors.
“Our school suffered a great loss this summer when one of our beloved teachers, Tammy Sukstorf, passed away,” Hansen said.
Because of this loss, the school anticipated a rough start to the year for both their students and staff.
“This event sparked conversations about how we would cope with the loss as a school community,” Hansen said.
The Buddy Bench concept is not new to elementary schools around the country. It is an idea originating in Germany and then brought to Pennsylvania by a second grade student named Christian Bucks. The original goal of the bench is to help new or shy kids with the sometimes daunting task of making new friends.
Hansen said by utilizing these programs they are determined to improve the school culture and make the school a great place to be.
“We have done various school-wide activities related to this initiative,” he said. “We also are on board with the #BeKind movement across the state and are working to instill that concept into our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.