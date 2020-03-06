GRAND ISLAND – It was a clean sweep of gold medals for the Bishop Neumann cheer and dance teams at the 2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships held in Grand Island on Feb. 21 and 22.
The Cavalier dance team got Friday off on the right foot with a pair of first place wins in the pom and jazz categories.
Bishop Neumann overwhelmed the judges by capturing first place with a score of 85.18 in the pom competition in Class C-2.
Later, the Cavaliers returned to the floor with a lyrical routine which netted them the gold medals in the Class C2/D jazz division with a score of 83.48.
The four members of the Cavalier dance team include sophomores Danielle Blum, Carlee Zwick and Annicka Belitz and junior Ryann Unger. The dance team sponsor is Katie Sladky.
On Saturday morning the Cavalier cheerleaders added to the trophy case by capturing more hardware.
Neumann took home first place in the non-tumbling division in Class C-2.
Members of the state championship winning team included seniors Libby Rappl, Kailee Woita and Elissa Abolins, juniors Rylee Osmera and Unger, sophomores Catherine Haberman, Katie Sousek, Carlee Zwick and Hattie Bohac. The cheerleading team sponsor is Tricia Meduna.
The Wahoo Sapphire dance team competed in the Class C-1 pom and jazz divisions.
The Sapphires, defending champs in jazz, ended up third behind Grand Island CC and Valentine with a score of 84.90.
The Wahoo pom team finished fifth in Class C-1 with a score of 83.98.
The Wahoo cheer team competed in Game Day C-1 on Saturday and finished eighth.
The Cedar Bluffs cheer team competed in two different divisions on Saturday.
The Wildcats finished third in Traditional Performance in Class C1/C2 and ended up fourth in Game Day in Class C-2.
The Raymond Central Mustang cheer team finished 10th in the Game Day Class C-1 division.
The East Butler Tigers finished in seventh place while competing in Class D pom in Grand Island on Friday.
The Ashland-Greenwood dance team also competed in the Class C-1 jazz and pom competitions and finished in a tie for seventh and 12th respectively.
The Bluejay cheer squad finished 11th in the Non-tumbling Class C-1 division.
