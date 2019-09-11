WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 40-6 win over Lincoln Lutheran at Wayne Reeves Field on Sept. 6.
The Neumann defense forced six turnovers and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the 34-point win over the Warriors.
The Cavaliers caught a break in the first quarter, resulting in their first touchdown.
Just two plays after turning the ball over inside the Lutheran 10 yard line, the Cavaliers got the ball back when defensive tackle Dalton Bartek recovered a fumble at the Warrior 2-yard line.
The Cavaliers cashed in and made the score 7-0 when senior fullback David Lilly scored from two yards out. Neumann led 7-0 after one quarter.
The Cavaliers tacked on seven more in the second period when Lilly scored again from two yards out. Kicker Boston Pentico added the extra point and Neumann led 14-0 after two quarters.
Lilly’s third touchdown of the game (9 yards) allowed the Cavaliers to take a 21-0 lead.
The Warriors cut the lead to 21-6 when quarterback Josh Duitsman connected with tight end Josh Peulz on an 18-yard scoring pass with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Lilly put an end to any
Warrior momentum when he snatched a tipped pass out of the air and returned it 30 yards for a score, making it 28-6 Cavaliers with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
It was another Cavalier interception return that would add to the lead.
This time it was junior cornerback Spencer Wiese stepping in front of a Duitsman pass and returning it 69 yards for a score.
The extra point failed and the lead remained 34-6 with 9:09 remaining in the game.
Reserve running back Kamdyn Swartz capped the scoring with a nifty 9-yard touchdown run with 4:34 remaining in the game.
Neumann rushed for 216 yards on 46 carries and was led by Lilly’s 89 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Taylen Pospisil added 64 yards on 12 carries.
He also completed 4-of-10 through the air for 53 yards.
Thirty-three of them came on a diving catch by senior tight end Trey Miller.
In addition to his three rushing touchdowns, Lilly added an INT return for a touchdown, fumble recovery and seven tackles.
Seniors Jon Matulka and John Klement spent a lot of time in the Warrior backfield combining for 14 tackles.
Sophomore Sam Vrana added six tackles.
The Cavaliers will look to remain unblemished on the season when they travel to Fort Calhoun on Friday night for a contest with the Pioneers. Fort Calhoun is coming off a 20-13 win over Auburn last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.