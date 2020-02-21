CEDAR BLUFFS – Commercial State Bank of Cedar Bluffs has recently merged with State Bank of Colon.
According to Joseph Wegner, president of both banks, the legal merger was effective Jan. 1, but the operational merger will not happen until sometime during the second quarter of this year.
“We found that we both had a lot of the same customers and the banks were already sharing some employees,” Wegner said. “The merger between the banks will help us take advantage of some cost savings synergies between the banks.
Wegner also said it will enable them to offer more financial services such as online banking, mobile deposit, free checking accounts, home loans and other services which will allow it to be more competitive with other banks in the area.
“By offering these additional financial services our customers now can get all of the same financial services that a big bank has to offer with small town service, and being a locally owned bank all credit decisions are made locally, thereby reducing the time it takes to get loan approval decisions,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.