WAHOO – The smell of hot dogs cooking on the grill Friday morning will again be tied to an annual appreciation event.
The Fifth Annual Customer Annual Picnic sponsored by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and area businesses takes place Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
The picnic food will include Wahoo wieners, chips, cookie and drink.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Jennifer Woita said around 400 people attended last year’s picnic and is planning for about the same number this year.
The fall-time picnic, which replaced the springtime pancake breakfast from years ago, was first held at Smith Park in 2015.
Woita said rain the second year forced the event to the open air pavilion at the fairgrounds.
“We just stayed there because it works so well,” she said. “The fairgrounds is great for parking.”
Plus, there is the large roof, should rain be in the forecast again.
Woita was still collecting sponsors late last week. The $45 sponsor fee covers the cost of the food and advertising. This is not a fundraising project for the Chamber.
The appreciation picnic, she said, is an opportunity for all businesses to say thank you to their customers.
“But especially for the smaller businesses, who maybe could not do something like this on their own,” Woita added.
There will be a table set up for sponsoring businesses to offer promotional information and items.
“We do have some that take advantage of that,” she said.
For more information about the picnic, or to sign up to be a sponsor, contact the Chamber at 402-443-4001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.