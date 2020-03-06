From Staff
WAHOO – The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Feb. 24 at Hilltop Country Club.
The evening started off with the unveiling of the 2020 Chamber Directory, a new publication that was a collaboration between the Chamber and the Wahoo Newspaper.
After a Mardi Gras-inspired meal, the awards were handed out. The recipients are as follows.
George Beadle Award
The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District received the George Beadle Award, named for the Nobel Prize winner, who embodies excellence in education and training while working in the world of academia and science.
The Lower Platte North NRD partners with schools, 4-H clubs, FFA, Scouts, senior citizens, veterans and many other groups to educate the public about the benefits of getting outdoors. Projects include Conservation Sensation, youth ag tours, Survival Camp, fishing clinics, the Live Well Go Fish partnership, the new education building and developing Pork Chop Island.
“Thank you, Lower Platte North NRD for making education a priority in your district,” said Chamber President Ryan Ideus.
Darryl Zanuck Award
For his efforts to enliven, brighten and introduce new technology to the Wahoo Hometown Holidays celebration in recent years, Kyle Cooper was awarded the Darryl Zanuck Award.
Zanuck, a movie producer and studio executive, Academy Award winner and Wahoo native, was known to be a risk taker who used his innovative, creative, visionary and sometimes controversial style as a director to pull projects together.
Cooper has been an event host, videographer and lighting specialist who has pulled projects together that make Wahoo brighter. He created the digital Christmas tree for the annual holiday celebration and keeps adding to the display each year. He also contributes to the community through The Back Room, HD Endzone and as a volunteer football coach for Wahoo High School.
“Bright lights, big sound, plenty of action. This award winner is not afraid to take a risk when it comes to being creative and visionary,” said Ideus.
Sam Crawford Award
Andrea Woita’s efforts to build a swim team in Wahoo, as well as coordinating swimming lessons and managing the local pool earned her the Sam Crawford Award.
Sam Crawford was a major league outfielder who was also involved in all kinds of sports and acted an advocate for children and their activities.
During its inaugural year, 28 kids ages 5 to 18 from across the community enrolled in the Wahoo Otter Swim program. The team competed in multiple swim meets.
Woita has been in charge of Red Cross swimming lessons for Wahoo Parks and Recreation for 15 years and has managed the Wahoo Aquatic Center for more than a decade.
Howard Hanson Award
The Bishop Neumann High School Drama Program received the Howard Hanson Award for entertaining local audiences year after year.
Howard Hanson was known for his commitment to the cultural and performing arts. He was a composer, conductor, educator, music theorist and champion of American classical music. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Music and several other prestigious awards.
Thirty to 40 students make up the award-winning Bishop Neumann drama program under the direction of Beverly Bettendorf, Samantha Costa and Fr. Ben Rynearson. In 2019, Omaha Performing Arts Nebraska High School Theater Academy named their production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Outstanding Musical Theater Production, Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Outstanding Performance by an actor in a lead role. They were the District C1-1 runner-up in 2019 in One-Act Play Production. Their spring production will be “Anne of Green Gables.”
Clarence Anderson Award
Although she could not attend the awards dinner, Amber Scanlon’s son was there to accept the Clarence Anderson Award for founding the Stitchin’ Smiles group.
Clarence Anderson was an author and illustrator of children’s books, which inspired him to be creative and innovative. He was known world-wide for his approach to life, work and education.
Stitchin’ Smiles meets once a month to handcraft items for babies, as well as for the elderly. The volunteers make hats, booties, bibs, washcloths, layettes and other baby items; lap robes for the elderly and blankets for the animal shelter.
“She had the strength to turn personal loss and grief into a volunteer project that has helped so many people over the past 18 years,” said Ideus.
Bennett Sisters Award
The Bishop Neumann/Wahoo Public FFA chapter received the Bennett Sisters Award for working together to create the chapter.
The award is named for Wahoo’s Laudenschlager sisters, who were known as the Bennett Sisters while performing on CBS radio.
Bishop Neumann formed an FFA chapter in 2016, and one year later invited Wahoo Public to join. Today, 15 students from Wahoo and 20 from Neumann are learning important leadership, business, parliamentary procedure and speaking skills as well as the importance and need for agriculture. They have won several major awards in their short existence. The chapter is led by Katie Arp.
Macel Hoppe Award
For her many hours spent planning and organizing many Chamber-sponsored events, Stacy Ideus was honored with the Macel Hoppe Award.
Macel Hoppe was an entrepreneur who was very active in the Chamber and gave to the community.
Ideus puts her marketing skills to work with social media, promotions and photography for the chamber. She has served on the Board of Directors since 2015 and was president for two years. She runs her own business, Stacy Ideus Photography and is an active volunteer with Saunders County Lost Pets.
“She is always there to lend us a hand when called on,” her husband, Ryan Ideus, said during the presentation.
Envision Wahoo Award
A group of Saunders County residents who invested in a local business were honored with the Envision Wahoo Award, which is dedicated to all of those who see the value in keeping community heritage and business tradition alive in Wahoo.
The Starlite Ballroom was a gathering spot for the county since 1964. In January 2019, a group of investors who call themselves the “19 Idiots” took ownership of the business and renamed it Starlite Event Center. They remodeled the interior to make it a state-of-the-art facility while keeping the traditions alive.
“They have stated from the start, they wanted the community to continue to have a place to gather,” said Ideus.
Citizen of the Year Award
In its second year, the Citizen of the Year Award is dedicated to someone who see themselves as an everyday citizen of Wahoo. But, to the people around them – the people who see what a difference just one person can make – the Citizen of the Year is much more.
This year’s recipient is Judy Stukenholtz, who has dedicated her life to the youngest citizens in the community. She has been involved with early childhood education since 1980 when she started a preschool program that is still going to this day. In the 1990s, she became a kindergarten teacher, a position she still holds. She was passionate about opening an outdoor classroom to be accessible to all children in the Wahoo community. She oversees and manages the committee that provides new and exciting additions to the outdoor classroom.
She is also the driving force in the Youth Ministry at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She began her volunteer service there in the early 1980s and continues to lead the youth group today. In the last four decades, she has organized trips for youth of multiple faiths to over 30 destinations.
And while doing all of this, she found the time to be a high school coach and sponsor for several sports and activities.
“Judy, there is no doubt that generations of Wahoo youth have benefited from your passion, enthusiasm and dedication,” Ideus said.
Terry O’Brien Business of the Year
The Terry O’Brien Business of the Year was awarded to ME Collins Contracting Company of Wahoo.
Established in 1977 by Mike and Linda Collins, this employee-owned business provides heavy highway and civil construction services in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
As he accepted the award, Mike Collins thanked the Chamber and the Wahoo community for the award.
“It’s nice to be recognized for what you do and we appreciate it,” he said.
