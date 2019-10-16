BRAINARD – There will be one less banquet at the end of the year at East Butler Public Schools.
The East Butler Board of Education has given its consent to letting the booster club and athletic teams do a recognition night at the end of each sports season. This will take the place of an all-sports athletic banquet at the end of the year.
The discussion about a potluck meal event at the end of each season started several months ago.
Booster Club Member Lynn Hummel was at the board’s meeting Monday evening to offer more support for the proposal.
Hummel said she had talked to many of the coaches and did a poll of students. What she heard was that the coaches and student athletes wanted to have their recognition night at the end of the season, when the activities and achievements were still fresh.
It was also noted there was a duplication of effort to some extent now, as some coaches are already having special nights at the end of the season.
“Many of our sports do have a season ending banquet presently,” Hummel said.
Then, there is the cost of the year end banquet.
Hummel said the booster club has been paying for half of the meal costs for coaches and student athletes. Last year, that bill for the booster club alone was $659.
“So, it’s not a cheap banquet to host,” she added.
There was some concern, however, about the proposed change and turning the recognition night into a potluck.
Board Member Megan Kozisek said the athletic banquet was a nice event to see all the student athletes and their successes. She also questioned if the public would feel included to attend a potluck event. The public has been able to purchase tickets for the meals at past events.
Hummel said the end of season events would be open to the public. It was also noted that the public could bring along some food and be included in the meal.
While the athletic kudos will now be handed out as each season is completed, it was also decided that major athletic accomplishments should still be recognized at the end of the year.
Principal Mike Eldridge was instructed to include athletic recognition that came from beyond the school (all-conference or all-state, for example) with the Honors Night held at the end of each school year.
Board Member Kim TePoel said the recognition nights were meant to honor the students. If coaches and students were in support of the change, she didn’t have a problem with one less banquet at the end of the school year.
“Kids have so much to do at the end of the year,” she said.
In other business Monday, the board approved the bid from Rasmussen Mechanical Services for a heating/ventilation/air conditioning project at the Brainard school.
The district received two bids for the project that addresses HVAC issues for the elementary portion of the building. Rasmussen was the low bidder at $36,509.
Superintendent Sam Stecher said it took a little work to get the submitted bids to be “apples to apples.”
“It took a little while, but the bids are finally identical and this will address the
problem,” he said.
Stecher also expressed optimism for another building project being eyed by the district.
East Butler is advertising for Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for a construction manager. This proposed project would renovate the kitchen at the school building in Brainard and add on a commons area/cafeteria.
Stecher said he has fielded inquiries from interested candidates and the school’s architects have reported the same.
“That doesn’t mean we will get seven different proposals, but it is good sign,” he said.
RPFs are due Oct. 21. The board has called a special Oct. 24 meeting at 5:30 p.m. to go over those that have been submitted. Another special meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 to make a decision on the RFPs.
The board also heard that participating staff members have been honored with an Educators Health Alliance Award. This is the third time East Butler staff have received an award through the workforce wellness program. There are currently 62 staff members participating.
