WAHOO – More concrete was poured last week and the Chestnut Street Improvement project continues to see progress.
The new lanes for the roadway south of First Street are now in place and the remaining work for that stretch between the intersection and the railroad tracks should be wrapped up by later this month.
JEO Consulting Group Project Manager Jon Moobery said that work should be completed by July 29, weather permitting. Once that new road is open, crews from M.E. Collins will move to the north.
The major street improvement project got started last year near the intersection of Chestnut and Third streets. Construction crews will next be ripping up the old road between First and Third streets.
The First and Chestnut street intersection will be a part of that next construction phase, but will remain temporarily open.
Mooberry said the intersection will not close until Aug. 5, after the end of the Saunders County Fair in Wahoo.
Reconstruction of that intersection as well as Chestnut Street to Third Street is expected to take six to eight weeks. That takes that portion of the project into September.
“Then, they’ll move on to start on First Street to the west city limits,” Moobery said.
It is not known yet if crews will be able to get back to do work on the north end of the project, where work left off last year.
Additional work will be weather dependent. He added that an upcoming meeting scheduled with the contractor should shed more light on the expectations for the rest of the construction season.
In addition to removing and replacing the roadway, the improvement project also puts in new sidewalk and street lights.
Mooberry said most of the new street lights are in place along the sections of road already complete. It is a matter of coordinating with the city now when those lights will be turned on.
The entire project, which is coming with a price tag of about $6 million, is contracted to be completed next year.
Mooberry expressed appreciation for the patience being shown by area residents and businesses.
“I know it’s inconvenient, but we’ll work through it,” he added.
He said the comments he has heard so far have been positive and point to the benefit once the project is completed.
