YUTAN – For a half, the Yutan Chieftains had Class C-2’s number one team on the ropes on Friday night in Yutan.
The Chieftains were tied at 20 with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at the half.
In fact the Chieftains led 20-13 until the Wolves were able to score the equalizer with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.
BRLD scored 22 unanswered points in the second half and were able to escape with the 42-27 win.
Yutan scored three first half touchdowns with the first one turned in by sophomore running back Ethan Christensen on a 1-yarder with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
The Chieftains second score came on a 31-yard pass play from junior quarterback Brady Timm to sophomore receiver Sam Petersen with 3:14 left in the second quarter. The Chieftains trailed 13-12.
The Chieftains took their first lead of the game when Timm made some nifty moves and then sprinted 51 yards for a score on a QB keeper. Junior Caden Egr added the 2-point conversion and Yutan led 20-13 with 54 seconds left in the first half.
Unfortunately, BRLD would score 29 straight points spanning the second through fourth quarters to take control of the game.
Yutan scored with 32 seconds remaining in the game when Timm connected with junior Dillon Mahrt on a 21-yard scoring pass. Senior kicker Emily Fisher added the extra point for Yutan.
Timm threw for 111 yards and added 112 more on the ground to finish with 223 yards and three scores.
Egr rushed for 170 yards on 30 carries. Egr went over the 1,000 mark for the season. He has rushed for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns on 148 carries in 2019.
Senior Ethan Strand caught two balls for 46 yards.
Egr, junior Sean Henkel and sophomore Isaiah Darnell all finished with seven tackles defensively.
Egr recovered a fumble.
The Chieftains will travel to Fremont on Friday night to play the undefeated Archbishop Bergan Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
