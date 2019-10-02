1,000 YARD RUSHER: Yutan junior running back Caden Egr went over the 1,000 yard mark after piling up 170 yards against top-ranked BRLD on Friday night in Yutan. Egr and the Chieftains had Class C-2’s top-ranked team on the ropes at halftime, but the Wolves scored 29 unanswered points to pull out the 42-27 win in Yutan. (Staff Photos by Jason Unger)