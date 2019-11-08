WAHOO – The Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at South Haven, 1400 Mark Drive, Wahoo.
The guest speaker, Malinda Olson of Paola, Kan., will share her story of “Once, Twice and Then Again.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Paula Hoppe of Wahoo. Joey Simons will give a presentation on Bath Planet along with the latest bath remodels.
Lunch will be catered by Good Friends Cafe of Wahoo. Call Barb 402-480-5347 or Mary 402-480-3346 for reservations. The price is $10, all inclusive. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification.
