WAHOO – The second week of the 57th annual VFW Christmas Drive saw minimal donations come in, and many more are needed in the coming weeks. Preparations continue for campaign, which will culminate with the delivery of toy and food boxes on Dec. 21. Monetary and toy donations continue to come in, however, at a very slow rate, according to Drive Coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal.
“Typically, the heavy donations start rolling in after Thanksgiving. Obviously, strong donations are critical to a successful drive,” Jason Libal said. “We have hopeful that this is once again the case. Once again, we have seen and early increase in the number of applications as compared to past years at this time.”
Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 21. Deliveries will be made to more than 200 families in Wahoo, Yutan, Ceresco, Weston, Mead, Ithaca, Leshara, Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff, Colon, Ceresco, Prague, Memphis and Touhy.
“The drive will not serve the Ashland area as a drive is already currently in place there,” Libal said.
Last year’s drive was once again successful one, with nearly 200 families served. The coordinators would be happy to serve even more families this year. Recipients need to request a delivery from Jason and Michelle Libal directly at 429-8933.
“We want to make sure that we are assisting all of those in need this Christmas. Thus, it is critical that they contact us,” Jason Libal said.
Forms were also distributed throughout the county by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and through the county schools. These forms need to be filled out and returned to the Libals as soon as possible.
Individuals receiving baskets need to be at home on the afternoon of Dec. 21. If this is not possible, prior arrangements must be made. No deliveries will be completed on Sunday, Dec. 22. Donations may be mailed or delivered to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68066; Wahoo Newspaper Office, 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo and FirstBank Nebraska, 201 E. Fifth Street in Wahoo. Make checks payable to “VFW Christmas.”
Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of donors will be published weekly in the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.