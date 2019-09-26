WAHOO – The annual Junk ‘N Craft Fall Market organized by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wahoo drew a good crowd to the fairgrounds Saturday morning.
That was exactly what event organizers were hoping for, and Our Redeemer Church Member Julie Tvrdy said they might even try expanding into another building at the fairgrounds next year.
This was the second year that Our Redeemer gathered vendors for a fall junk and craft market.
“We just did it at the church last year,” Tvrdy said.
Hoping to make it even bigger, the church rented the 4-H building at the fairgrounds for this fall’s event. Nearly 20 vendors showed up to offer their wares.
Tvrdy was pleased and said they will try to make it even bigger next year.
All of the funds raised from the vendor fees are put into the church’s building fund, she added.
