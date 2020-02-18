WAHOO – The group of citizens made up of people with interest in both the public and parochial schools in Wahoo presented a proposal for updates to the public school facilities to the District 39 Board of Education.
April Hoss, a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee, spoke for the group during the school board’s Monday night meeting. The committee has been meeting for several months to discuss facilities needs after a $26 million school bond issue vote failed in November of 2018.
The original school bond issue included new classrooms, cafeteria space and media center for the high school and relocating the football field and track to free up room next to the high school.
The committee recommends remodeling the middle school/high school cafeteria and adding seven to 10 more classrooms with an addition to the north of the current building, Hoss said.
The project could be financed without raising taxes, Hoss told the board, by using the district’s special building fund. Hoss said there is $5.5 million in the fund now and the district levies an additional $1.4 million into the fund each year.
If the $5.5 million would not cover the cost of the proposed project, then the district could look into a seven year lease/purchase for the remaining amount, the committee recommended.
“The lease purchase would not raise taxes as it leaves the $1.05 (general fund levy) cap in place and it is paid back via the special building funds,” Hoss said.
Or a small bond issue could be requested for the extra funds.
“I think that part would pass,” Hoss said.
Board Member Tom Hrdlicka agreed.
“If we bring the right plan, I think a bond might pass,” he said.
Increasing taxes was definitely a factor for the committee in coming up with the proposal. Hoss said they looked at the district’s demographics, and learned that 32 percent of the students in the district qualify for free or reduced meals, and the average poverty level is 16.1 percent, above the state average. The committee took these factors into consideration, as well as needs, Hoss said.
But growth is a factor as well. If enrollment increases enough in the coming years that more facilities need to be added, the district could build another addition or a standalone building if needed, Hoss added.
The committee also discussed adding a new gymnasium to the proposal. Hoss said a lot of the animosity that came from the 2018 bond issue failure was due to inclusion of improvements to the football field/track and gym. In the end, however, the committee did not come to an agreement on including a new gym in the proposal, Hoss said.
The committee also recommended hiring an architectural firm or another similar type of expert to create a drawing of the proposed addition.
“This would help provide transparency to taxpayers that we are using the funds to deal with the classroom and cafeteria issues,” Hoss said.
The committee also asked the board to create a strategic plan to identify current and future needs that could be re-evaluated every two years or sooner if there is a large increase in enrollment.
Hoss said the committee members had invested a large amount of time learning about the needs of the district and working on the proposal and offered that they are happy to help the board in the future, and suggested perhaps forming a smaller subcommittee as the project moves forward.
The board members agreed that strategic planning is needed. Board members agreed that the district must realize that growth is coming and be prepared.
“I know growth is the big elephant in the room,” said Hrdlicka.
“We can’t let ourselves get in a jam and not know what to do next,” Board Member Al Grandgenett he said.
Board President Rob Brigham said the district had the DLR Group prepare a strategic plan four years ago, and that information might still be useful. Other board members asked for more information on financing options, so the board will invite a representative from DA Davison, the firm that handles financing the district’s bond funds, to come to a future meeting.
