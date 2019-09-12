VFW Auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary met on Aug. 10 at the Saunders County Museum. The minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. The state president’s newsletter and a notice from the bank were read.
District President Charlene Hobelman will be attending the Sept. 14 meeting. The district meeting will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 in Seward at 2 p.m.
Welcome was given to new life member Katherine Strom who joined under her father, Carl Easton. Installation of Katherine and Patty Styskal was conducted.
Motions were passed to pay the Health and Happiness fund, district dues, pay the bills and accept the audit. Other motions were to donate to the museum and pay for printer’s ink for the secretary.
The next meeting will be on the new day and time of Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Saunders County Museum. The district president will be at the meeting and donuts will be served.
