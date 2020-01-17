Northwest releases honor rolls
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.
Area students include Kaitlynn A. Borchers, Academic, Jordan A. Bustad, President, Alyssa A. Rezac, President, all of Wahoo, and Regan B. Kirby of Yutan, Academic.
UNK announces dean’s list
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Area students include Joshua Palensky and Marcela Sousek, both of Ceresco; Kristin Johnson of Prague; Sarah Bos of Raymond; Aspen Jansa of Wahoo and Jordan Hancock and Carson Pilkington, both of Yutan.
Central Community College releases lists
GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2019 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
Local students on the President’s Honor List include Chase Ruzicka, North Bend and Morgan Pinkelman, Wahoo.
Local students on the Dean’s List include Josie Cudabeck and Jackie Drozda, Bellwood; Jayden Haag, Mead; Paige Swanson, North Bend; Lucas Morgan, Weston and McKinley Josoff, Yutan.
