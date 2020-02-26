Thursday, Feb. 27
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Weight Group, 5 to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Crochet Club, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Feb. 28
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church basement, Wahoo.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Scented Bookmark Class, 9 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Last Junk Journal Class, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Sunday, March 1
St. Mary and St. Patrick Council 15647 of Davey Pancake Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ceresco Community Center, Ceresco.
Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague.
Monday, March 2
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo.
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston.
Tuesday, March 3
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m., 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, March 4
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Toddler Movie Morning, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal at Saunders Assisted Living, 12 p.m., Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, March 5
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Crochet Club, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, March 6
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo.
Movie Morning, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Saturday, March 7
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Wahoo Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Monday, March 9
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Church Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Lower Platte North NRD board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Lower Platte North NRD building, Wahoo.
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead.
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Thursday, March 12
Free Grant Informational Workshop, 8 to 10 a.m., SCC Learning Center, Wahoo.
Saturday, March 28
Dog and Cat Vaccination and License Day, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mead Community Building, Mead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.