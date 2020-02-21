Thursday, Feb. 20
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Shed, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Crochet Club, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Eagles meeting, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Friday, Feb. 21
Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Junk Journal Week 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Butler County American Legion and Auxiliary Convention, Veterans Building, Brainard.
Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.
Monday, Feb. 24
Diabetes Education Meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Church Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Cootie Night, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal at Saunders Assisted Living, 12 p.m., Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Oasis, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
AWANA, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Weight Group, 5 to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Crochet Club, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Feb. 28
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools preschool registration and kindergarten roundup, Cedar Bluffs Elementary School, Cedar Bluffs.
