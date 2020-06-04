Thursday, June 4
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, June 6
Blood Drive, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Building, Ceresco.
Valparaiso Day Cruise Night, 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso.
Valparaiso Day Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Valparaiso.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Monday, June 8
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Lower Platte North NRD meeting, 6 p.m., LPNNRD building, Wahoo.
Yutan School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Mead School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Mead High School, Mead.
Cedar Bluffs School Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School conference room, Cedar Bluffs.
Tuesday, June 9
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead.
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall meeting room, Colon.
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, June 10
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
East Butler School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School library, Brainard.
Raymond Central School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School swing classroom, Raymond.
Thursday, June 11
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.