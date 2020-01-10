Thursday, Jan. 9
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Crochet Time, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Jan. 10
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Wahoo VFW Auxiliary, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo.
Steak Feed, 5:30 p.m., Ceresco Legion Hall.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Monday, Jan. 13
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Church Quilters, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Lower Platte North NRD board meeting, 6 p.m., Lower Platte North NRD building, Wahoo.
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School.
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library.
GenSeekers, 1:30 p.m., Saunders County Musuem, Wahoo.
Overeaters Anonymous, 2 p.m., Ceresco Village Hall, Ceresco.
Story Time, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead.
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall meeting room, Colon.
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal at Saunders Assisted Living, 12 p.m., Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Museum Board meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Crochet Club, 6 p.m. Yutan Public Library.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Eagles meeting, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Friday, Jan. 17
Lunch Bunch Book Club, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Monday, Jan. 20
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo.
Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.