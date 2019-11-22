Thursday, Nov 21
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Eagles meeting, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Saturday, Nov. 23
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Ashland Amateur Radio Club meeting, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.
Monday, Nov. 25
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Diabetes education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m., Mass; 7 p.m., meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church basement, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Read Aloud, 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo.
Wahoo Birding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Craft Hour, open for all ages, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
AWANA, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Oasis, free music, food, fellowship, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 30
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Dec. 2
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
Library board meeting, 7 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire hall, Malmo.
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town hall, Weston.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Welcome Winter Party, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Funky Bow class ($5 fee), 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m., 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Toddler Time Movie, “Buddy the Elf,” 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Hometown Holidays, 4:30 to 7 p.m., downtown Wahoo
Lighted Vehicle Parade, 6 p.m., Fifth and Broadway
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Toddler Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Mead Public Library
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Friday, Dec. 6
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas on the Prairie, 2 to 8 p.m., Saunders County Museum
Hometown Christmas, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ashland
Lighted Parade, 6 p.m., Ashland
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Christmas on the Prairie, 2 to 8 p.m., Saunders County Museum
