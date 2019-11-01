Friday, Nov. 1
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo.
Red Cross blood donations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo.
Saturday, Nov. 2
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland.
Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Sunday, Nov. 3
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland.
Aprons, Skirts, Hats and Flirts: Women – Their Range of Status during the Western Movement, 2 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Monday, Nov. 4
Orphan Train presentation, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Holy Trinity Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Klein Center, Brainard.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Saunders County Court-house, Wahoo.
Christmas on the Prairie plan-ning meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Malmo Village Board, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo.
Weston Village Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Court-house, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Read Aloud, 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Vet’s Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo American Legion, Wahoo.
Lodge 59 Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m., 158 South Broadway, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Toddler Time Movie Morning, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
AWANA, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Bingo, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Community Coffee, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Wahoo Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Nov 8
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, Nov. 9
VFW Auxiliary, 9 a.m., Saun-ders County Museum, Wahoo.
St. Peter’s Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Nov. 11
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
NRD Board meeting, 4 p.m., Lower Platte North NRD, New-man Grove.
Airport Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Yutan School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan.
Mead School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
Christmas on the Prairie plan-ning meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Library Board meeting, 7 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Cedar Bluffs School Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Court-house, Wahoo.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
GenSeekers, 1:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Read Aloud, 4:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead.
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon.
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Kiwanis Meeting, noon, Li-brary, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
AWANA, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
East Butler School Board, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard.
Saunders County Historical Society annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Raymond Central School Board, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
