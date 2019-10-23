Thursday, Oct. 24
Red Cross Blood Donations, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahoo State Bank, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Crochet Time, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Saturday, Oct. 26
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center, Ceresco.
Sunday, Oct. 27
American Legion Sixth Annual Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post No. 317, Ceresco.
Hanson House Grand Re-opening, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hanson House, Wahoo.
Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department, Cedar Bluffs.
Saunders Catholic Schools Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Wenceslaus parking lot, Wahoo.
Halloween Party, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ceresco United Methodist Church, Ceresco.
Scott Watkins’ Lecture-Recital, 5 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo.
Spaghetti Feed and Trunk or Treat; Dinner, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ceresco Community Center; Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Second Street, Ceresco.
Our Redeemer Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.
Monday, Oct. 28
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo.
Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Red Cross Blood Donations, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Veterans Country Club, Yutan.
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m., Mass, 7 p.m., Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 p.m., Wahoo Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Potato Bake, 4 p.m., Davey Hall, Ceresco.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead.
Escape Room (ages 12 and up) 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
$2 Meal, 12 p.m., Saunders House Assisted Living, Wahoo.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Yutan Pumpkin Derby, 5 p.m. Registration/Check-in, 5:30 p.m. Derby begins, Yutan Elementary parking lot, Yutan.
AWANA, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wahoo Community Church, Wahoo.
Oasis – Free Music, Food, Fellowship, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., Talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco.
Boo in Wahoo, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo.
Open for Halloween, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan.
Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, Yutan.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Yutan Elementary parking lot, Yutan.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
