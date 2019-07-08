CEDAR BLUFFS – A community continued to grieve Monday afternoon, after a weekend search found the body of a rural Cedar Bluffs woman missing since Friday night.
Tammy Sukstorf, 52, was last seen during the late evening hours of July 5. Her vehicle, with personal contents inside, was found a short distance from her home. Several searches from ground and by air were conducted, but her body was located by search dogs Sunday evening in a nearby creek.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported late Monday afternoon that an autopsy had been completed and there was no indication that foul play had a part in Sukstorf’s death.
He also said the K-9 search team was invaluable for locating her body about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
“The dogs were very effective,” Stukenholtz said.
He said several searches for Sukstorf had already been conducted prior to the tracking dog locating her. A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and a drone were also used for the search by air, while the Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department did a ground search.
The sheriff said a large group of volunteers took part in Sunday’s search too.
“It’s definitely difficult knowing which direction you go,” he said about the challenges with any search.
He added the location of Sukstorf’s body in the creek made it difficult for this search.
Stukenholtz said Sukstorf was last seen at her home at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The search area over the weekend was in the vicinity of county roads 19 and S southwest of Cedar Bluffs.
Sukstorf was a second grade teacher at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. According to a statement released on the school’s Facebook page this morning, crisis counselors were being made available this afternoon to anyone seeking a comforting place.
“Tammy has taught at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School since 1994, touching so many lives in the process. We understand that many of you are grieving and we as a school would like to help with that process,” the statement read in part.
Those seeking support from the crisis team were asked to enter the school through the high school doors, as construction is currently taking place at the elementary school.
