WAHOO – Residential and commercial construction have grown slightly in Wahoo in the past three years.
Last year, 21 residential construction permits were approved in the city, just one more than 2018, according to Travis Beavers, Wahoo zoning administrator and building official.
In the last two years, the number of new homes built per year has risen into the 20s. In 2017, there were 17 residential units built. Before that, the city saw about 14 or 15 new homes built per year, Beavers said.
“”So it’s been steady,” he added.
Homes are being built in various areas of the city, including Rolling Hills, the Ridge, Heritage Heights and Sycamore Hills, Beavers said.
And things are looking good for 2020, as two residential construction permit applications were received in the first two weeks of the year, Beavers reported. There is also a new subdivision in the early stages of the bureaucratic process.
Beavers said the West Ward property, which is the location where the former elementary school stood, has been purchased by a new developer, Dana Point Development of Turlock, Calif. A previous developer platted the property in 2005, but did not build on it. Dana Point purchased the land about a year ago, Beavers said.
There will be 11 or 12 homes built in the new subdivision, which will be called West Ward. It will include some single family units and possibly a couple of duplexes, Beavers said.
Wahoo saw a handful of commercial projects take place in 2019, and one that was permitted but never got going.
Beavers said Casey’s General Store applied for a permit to build a new store on the expressway, but did not start construction within the required time frame.
“We will be re-permitting for that once they submit the information,” Beavers said.
The city also saw a complete rebuild of a popular fast-food restaurant in 2019. The Runza building was demolished and completely rebuilt on Chestnut Street.
A construction permit was also approved for the new Education Building at Lake Wanahoo that was completed last fall. The building will be used for educational programs hosted by the NRD and will also be available to the public for rent.
Svoboda Funeral Home is building a new structure on the site of the former Old Trading Post just off of Chestnut Street. The building will house a retail monument sales location, Beavers said.
There was also an addition built to a hangar at the Wahoo Airport in 2019, Beavers added.
While the number of commercial construction permits in 2019 was higher than the year before, 2018 saw three very large projects, including the Wahoo State Bank rebuild, the construction of the new JEO Consulting Group headquarters on West Chestnut and a cell tower, Beavers said.
“Those were three really good commercial projects,” he said. “We normally don’t have that many commercial projects.”
Commercial construction has been on the rise in Wahoo during the last few years, Beavers said. In 2017, the new Bomgaars retail store was built, and a new fair barn went up at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.
“Our commercial has in-
creased a little bit over the last couple of years,” he said.
Beavers said he expects commercial construction to continue to rise with development along the expressway.
“Once Casey’s builds out there, that might trigger more,” he said.
Residents in Wahoo are also investing in their homes by constructing additions and undertaking remodeling projects, Beavers said.
“People are still putting money in their existing properties,” he said.
