MALMO – Effective Dec. 5, Security Home Bank in Malmo was merged into Cornerstone Bank.
Randy Klein will serve as vice president and manager of the Malmo branch, while Gary Swartz will be insurance manager and vice president/loans.
“Becoming part of the Cornerstone family will benefit our customers,” said Klein. “Cornerstone has a reputation for community focused banking and will provide additional financial services such as mobile banking, farm management, trust and investment services to name a few.”
Kelly Holthus, chairman of the board of Cornerstone Bank, said:
“Cornerstone Bank is pleased to have the opportunity to expand into Malmo and grow our banking operation in this region. Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and this expansion fits well into our business plan.”
With this addition, Cornerstone has 43 banking facilities in 34 communities and 18 insurance agencies in the 19-county area that it serves. Cornerstone Bank has $1.6 billion in total assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of First York Ban Corp.
