WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors is asking the same amount of money from taxpayers as they set the annual budget Sept. 17. The tax request for 2019-2020 will be $1,016,869.72, the exact figure requested the previous budget year.
The overall levy will be $0.252 per $100 of valuation, a reduction from last year’s levy, which was $0.257. The overall levy includes the general fund levy ($0.2225), the bond fund levy ($0.0253), the county building fund levy ($0.00248) and the flood control fund levy ($0.00197).
A week earlier during discussion, the supervisors indicated they wanted to reduce the total levy to take advantage of an increased property valuation in the county. The county’s certified general valuation rose from $3.9 billion in 2018-2019 to $4.02 billion this year. That is an increase of 3.2 percent.
