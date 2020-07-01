WAHOO – When the COVID-19 pandemic affected daycares and local businesses, families with compromised immune systems and health issues were unable to take their children to preschool or daycare. One such family affected by the pandemic is the Carpenters.
Nyla and Crosby Carpenter are attendees of Happy Hearts Daycare in Wahoo. Due to health issues within the family it has been unsafe for them to attend preschool or daycare. Laura Weist, director of the daycare in Wahoo, decided that it would be a nice and uplifting family outing for the Carpenters by planning a drive by parade, where Nyla and Crosby could see their daycare pals and still maintain a safe distance from their car.
The school age room and the castle room designed uplifting signs; including signs that said “We Miss you” and “Come back soon!” A sign with “Hugs” on it and many more were featured in the small parade in front of the daycare.
The staff which included Laura Weist, Ashley Brandt, Morgan Moratz and Sarah Gramlich, rounded the children up and lined them up along the sidewalk in front. As mom, Jalene Carpenter drove along the street words of encouragement from the children were heard, causing huge smiles on both Nyla
and Crosby’s faces, with the promise that they would be back soon and a heart full of smiles the children with their mom drove off, but a memory was made and hearts were made happy by the children and staff at Happy Hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.