WAHOO – The Dec. 21 delivery date for the 57th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just a few days away. As monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see a need throughout the county.
“Our numbers are a bit down this year. It is our hope that those in need were able to request assistance,” said Jason Libal. “Once again, it is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to not only have a great Christmas, but also to survive.”
Donations were accepted through Dec. 18. After that date, the coordinators will be busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to around 150 homes throughout the county. Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 21. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended and no deliveries will be made on Sunday.
“We have been recruiting drivers over the past two weeks and we have some folks that assist us every year.” Libal said.
As a reminder, the organization avoids involving youth to help with the deliveries.
“We just don’t want to put a young person in an awkward position,” said Libal.
Support continues to be strong for this annual campaign.
“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” Libal said. “The Christmas drive is always a great reminder of the outstanding community that we live in. Since Thanksgiving, the outpouring of support has been terrific. It is obvious that once again the people of our community are willing to serve others before themselves.”
Recent Donations
$20.00: Larry and Sandy Scheef
$20.00: Sharon Anderson
$25.00: Rural Belles Extension Club
$25.00: Marlene McDonald
$25.00: Danny Dokulil
$30.00: Lyle and Leona Torrens
$50.00: Bob and Linda Slosser
$50.00: Saunders County Court employees
$50.00: Don and Rhonda McClure
$50.00: Presbyterian Woman, Wahoo
$50.00: Craig and Susan Breunig
$50.00: Anonymous
$75.00: Don and Edith Furasek
$100.00: Edward and Katherine Cherovsky
$100.00: Ken Hanke
$100.00: Lana Krumpus
$100.00: George Christian
$100.00: Richard and Doris Benal
$100.00: American Legion Post 262, Yutan
$100.00: In Memory of LeAnne DeCoste
$100.00: Don and Dorothy Bern
$100.00: American Legion Auxiliary, Yutan
$150.00: James Stejskal
$200.00: Terry and Joan Musil
$200.00 VFW Post 9844, Yutan
$200.00: Owen and Marilyn Jensen
$225.00: Robert Copperstone, Wahoo Bob’s
$250.00: Beaver Bartek Auxiliary 4502, Wahoo
$400.00: Employees of JEO
$500.00: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yutan
$500.00: WELCA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yutan
$609.00: Swedeburg Covenant Church
$973.00: Kim Forbes, Quarter Auction
$1000.00: Gary Ruzek
$1000.00: Anonymous
$1,105.00: Wahoo Public Elementary Giving Tree
