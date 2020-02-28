WAHOO – While keeping the peace and enforcing the law is still the main goal for area law enforcement, using a Taser gun continues to be an important tool.
For over a decade, Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has had a Taser program and Deputy Chris Lichtenberg is the trainer.
A Taser is a gun-like device that uses propelled wires or direct contact to electrically stun and incapacitate a person temporarily.
According to Saunders County Sheriff Keven Stukenholz, Lichtenberg attended Taser instructor training last year and officially took over the Taser program for the sheriff’s office at the beginning of this year.
The Taser is an additional tool that gives officers options without using hands on physical force. This reduces possible injuries to the officer and the suspect.
Stukenholz said the mere presence of the Taser has deterred suspects from physical violence.
“Our department has deployed them less than a half dozen times in over 13 years,” Stukenholz said. “The individuals that choose to challenge a Taser are generally under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
According to Lichtenberg, yearly recertification is required for all personnel that carry a Taser or those that are certified to use a taser.
“The recertification consists of classroom lecture and a power point presentation that reviews the parts of the Taser, its use, and accepted practices using the Taser,” he said. “We also review the Sheriff’s Office use of force policy to ensure everyone is familiar with it and that the taser use is done to policy standards.”
Lichtenberg also said that each deputy is required to shoot their Taser two times into a life-sized target to show proficiency in using the taser.
“A written knowledge test is then required to be taken,” he said. “This is usually done in around four hours.”
Lichtenberg said that new deputies are required to go through a similar training but it is a longer version.
“It is usually an eight hour training that is more in depth for new users,” he said. “Taser exposure is recommended for new users but department policy does not require it.”
Lichtenberg said there are many pros and cons of using a Taser. Pros include it is a less than lethal alternative to bringing a situation under control, usually the presence of the Taser will convince a suspect to become compliant, when used correctly, it doesn’t cause lasting physical damage to the suspect and with the range of Tasers, deputy safety is maximized by being able to keep a distance from the suspect.
“Cons of using a Taser are that they require yearly training that is costly to the department and can cause significant injuries if not used correctly,” he said.
Lichtenberg said his involvement came about because the Sheriff’s Office separated the Taser program into separate programs for sworn personnel and a corrections program.
“While both are very similar, we now have a separate instructor for each program,” he said. “I am also one of the firearms instructors for the Sheriff’s Office and both go hand in hand with the use of force spectrum of our department.”
Lichtenberg said that actual Taser deployment is very low at the local level.
“While the Taser is displayed to suspects occasionally, generally its presence alone brings compliance and control to the situation,” he said. “I believe that Tasers are a very important tool for all of the deputies to have as their use lowers the chance of injury to both the suspect and the deputy.”
