WAHOO – A dog was declared potentially dangerous by the Wahoo City Council last week.
At its meeting on Thursday, the council voted unanimously to declare a dog owned by Tom and Stacy Dailey potentially dangerous after an incident reported last January by a neighbor.
Maverick, a black and brown miniature German shepherd, went into the yard of Cheri Maly and bit Maly’s dog, Marley. Maly called the police to report the incident. She did not see the incident, but her dog could be heard on surveillance video yelping in pain. Maly also reported that the Dailey’s dog had been in their yard before.
“The dog has charged and barked at my five-year-old,” Maly said during a public hearing on the matter.
The Daileys have an electric dog fence and said the fence was not operating when the incident occurred. The Daileys were issued a dog-at-large citation.
Council Member Mike Lawver said he felt because the dog had entered the neighbor’s yard, it broke the law.
“In my mind, that’s instigating the incident,” he said.
Because the Dailey’s dog injured the Maly’s dog, the council declared him to be potentially dangerous. If another incident occurs with the dog, it could be designated a dangerous dog, which is more severe and could result in the dog being removed from the home or euthanized. Maly told the council that she does not want the dog to be put down.
The council also debated banning vaping or use of alternative nicotine products in public, raising the age of purchase or possession of tobacco products to 21 and prohibiting the sale of Kratom.
City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said the federal government is raising the age for possession and purchase of tobacco to 21, so it makes sense for the city to get ahead of that change.
The ordinance also addresses vaping in public, which would be designated to an outdoor area like smoking.
Police Chief Bruce Ferrell suggested the city council look at banning Kratom after doing research on the substance, which is a plant-based material that mimic stimulants and can act like an opioid in higher doses. Eight states and a number of cities have banned Kratom, he added.
“We think it is certainly a health issue for teens and young adults in Wahoo,” he said.
It is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which means it can include heavy metals and other toxins.
“Basically it’s a free-for-all how it comes into the country,” said Ferrell.
Council Member Carl Warford said he did his research on Kratom and questioned whether or not it should be banned at this time.
“If the FDA isn’t one to shut it down yet I’m not one to shut it down,” he said.
In the end, the council members opted to separate the issues into three new ordinances. They approved the first reading of an ordinance to follow the state laws when it comes to the age of tobacco purchase and possession, the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit vaping or use of alternative nicotine products in public and the first reading of an ordinance to restrict the sale of Kratom based on the state’s tobacco age limit.
