YUTAN – A first-year teacher and a first-year Spanish teacher, Samantha Due is excited about her role at Yutan Public Schools.
Due said initially she always knew she wanted to be a teacher, but was unsure of what she wanted to teach.
“I finally landed on Spanish, because it gives me opportunities to learn about other cultures and travel while interacting with people from those countries,” she said.
Due said she enjoys teaching because she gets to interact with students and coworkers every day.
“I am a people person, and I love knowing that each day will be unique depending on the interactions I have with others,” she said. “Teaching Spanish also gives me the opportunity to teach students about the world, different cultures, and travel.”
Due has only been out of college for a short time, but she said her age is definitely a benefit.
“I love being able to bring fresh ideas and teaching strategies to the table,” she said. “Being a young teacher also has its perks in that I can easily create and maintain relationships with students,” she said.
As a language teacher, Due said her main goal is to expose students to the world, to different cultures and the people around them.
“Growing up in a small town myself, I can understand now that I was personally very unaware of everything that this world has to offer,” she said. “I also want to give students an opportunity to creatively express themselves through another language.”
Due said with the school year starting to wind down her biggest highlight this year has been all of the relationships she’s have been able to build with her coworkers and students.
“Yutan is a community that has welcomed me with open arms, and I am very appreciative of that,” she said.
