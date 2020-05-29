BRAINARD – Recently, candidates of the East Butler FFA Chapter were interviewed to become the 2020-2021 elective officers. The candidates connected via video conference with two pre-service agriculture teachers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They were asked a series of questions based on character, experiences and personal views on topics. When possible this summer, the officers will have a retreat at the Mahoney State Park and embark on the Go Apes rope course and discuss plans for the upcoming year.
The officers are President Susie Piitz, Vice President Kyle Heise, Treasurer Ryan Sullivan, Parliamentarian Caden Stara, Reporter Lauren Sousek, Secretary Audrey Belew and Sentinel Nevada Mentink.
