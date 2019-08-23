BRAINARD – The East Butler School District is preparing for its new fiscal year budget, but a few more numbers are needed before everything can take final shape.
East Butler Superintendent Sam Stecher told the Board of Education last week that he is fine tuning the numbers in advance of the Sept. 11 budget and levy hearings.
But, there were still some big question marks as of the Aug. 14 meeting.
Counties have until this week to release their certified property valuations. Those numbers could have an impact on the school’s budget and how much can be generated from the tax levy.
Stecher said he had received some initial numbers from Butler County and property valuation in the district looks to drop by about 4.5 percent.
The district boundaries also extend into Saunders and Seward counties. Finalizing the budget, he said, would have to wait until those property valuations are known.
The impact from the valuation numbers could sway a board decision as to how much, or even if, a levy should be set for the special building fund.
“I think the rest of the budget is pretty tight and I budgeted responsibly,” Stecher said.
The superintendent said he would communicate the valuation numbers with the board once they were known.
The board has been eyeing the possibility of 4.9 cent per $100,000 valuation special building fund levy. At previous values, Stecher said that would generate about $450,000 for the building fund.
That money could be used for an addition onto the cafeteria/commons and kitchen area at the Brainard building. The board has identified that as a need.
But those continued discussions, including a contract for architectural services to design plans for the addition, are now on hold.
The board also tabled last week the bids for the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at Brainard Elementary.
Stecher said these units are not working properly and
are no longer under warranty. One bid had been received and at least one more was going to be sought for this project.
The board did give the nod to new textbooks for all agriculture classes. High School Principal Michael Eldridge said the books will replace ones that have been used since 1992.
The board also approved drafting and robotics computers for industrial technology. The cost was about $9,500.
Elementary Principal Sean Biltoft reported that work was still being done to coordinate the before and after school program. Sign up of students was ongoing and a coordinator for the program was still being sought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.