BRAINARD – East Butler announces the honor roll for the fourth quarter and the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Students with all A’s are identified with an asterisk.
FOURTH QUARTER
HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Erin Timoney*, Justin Sousek, Austin Pierce, Elizabeth Pernicek*, Madyson Paseka*, Angelyna Mitchem, Morgan Jones, Matthew Janak*, Kailyn Hummel*, Lexis Jo Haney*, Olivia Bohac*, Sophia Bergman, and Amanda Aerts*.
Juniors
Adeline Sullivan, Madison Spatz*, Meghan Riha, Suzanne Piitz, Nevada Mentink, Dillon DeWitt, Sydney Christensen* and Audrey Belew.
Sophomores
Joseph Urban, Brianne Steager, Colby Jirovsky, Michael Janak*, Nicole Buresh, Brayden Brecka, and Lanae Aerts*.
Freshman
Kaleen Zak, Kody Tejral*, Sara Stanek, Haley Sebranek, Sierra Rhynalds, Kate Rathjen*, Lindsey Prochaska*, Alex Pierce*, Reece Kocian*, Camryn Kocian, Haley Klement*, Katie Haney, Reid Glasshoff*, Carynn Bongers, and Lane Bohac*.
Eighth Grade
Ryan Sullivan, Miranda Strizek, Caden Stara, Lauren Sousek, Sydney Pernicek*, Addison Kriz, Reese Kozisek*, Cloe Keagy, Meagan Janak, Madison DeWitt, and Rylie Biltoff*.
Seventh Grade
Trenton Van Veldhuizen, Hannah Strizek*, Malorie Spatz*, Mackennah Spatz*, Chance Rohda*, Jaidyn Roberts, Madalynn Marsh, Nevayla Hilton, Morgan Havlovic*, Kale Glasshoff*, Leah Bongers, Justin Bongers, and Faye Belew.
FOURTH QUARTER
HONORABLE MENTION
Seniors
Simon Wade Wright, Jaden Rhynalds, Nolan Makovicka and Tanner Bouc.
Juniors
Anthony Strizek, Jared Roth, Tristan Rezac, Cassie Kubik, Julia Dvorak and Collin Bouc.
Sophomores
Noah Paseka, Nolan Kocian and Trevin Brecka.
Freshman
Saige Patocka, and Carson Borgman.
SECOND SEMESTER
HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Amanda Aerts*, Sophia Bergman, Olivia Bohac*, Lexis Jo Haney*, Kailyn Hummel*, Matthew Janak*, Madyson Paseka, Elizabeth Pernicek*, Austin Pierce, Justin Sosek and Erin Timoney.
Juniors
Audrey Belew*, Sydney Christensen*, Suzanne Piitz, Tristan Rezac, Jared Roth, Madison Spatz* and Adaline Sullivan.
Sophomores
Lanae Aerts*, Brayden Brecka, Nicole Buresh, Michael Janak*, Nolan Kocian and Brianne Steager.
Freshman
Lane Bohac, Carynn Bongers, Reid Glasshoff*, Katie Haney, Haley Klement*, Camrynn Kocian, Reece Kocian*, Alex Pierce, Lindsey Prochaska*, Kate Rathjen*, Haley Sebranek*, Sara Stanek *, Kody Tejral* and Kaleen Zak.
Eighth Grade
Rylie Biltoff*, Madison DeWitt, Meagan Janak*, Cloe Keagy, Reese Kozisek*, Addison Pernicek*, Lauren Sousek, Caden Stara and Miranda Strizek.
Seventh Grade
Faye Belew, Justin Bongars, Leah Bongers, Kale Glasshoff, Morgan Havlovic*, Madalynn Marsh, Chance Rhoda*, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie Spatz* and Trenton VanVeldhuizen.
SECOND SEMESTER
HONORABLE MENTION
Seniors
Tanner Bouc, Morgan Jones, Nolan Makovicka, Angelyna Mitchem, Jaden Rhynalds and Simon Wade Wright.
Juniors
Collin Bouc, Dillon DeWitt, Julia Dvorak, Cassie Kubik, Nevada Mentink, Meghan Riha and Anthony Strizek.
Sophomores
Trevin Brecka, Colby Jirovsky, Noah Paseka and Joseph Urban.
Freshman
Carson Borgman, Saige Patocka and Sierra Rhynalds.
Eighth Grade
Lilianna Pokorny and Ryan Sullivan.
Seventh Grade
Nevayla Hilton, Dylan Marett and Jaidyn Roberts.
