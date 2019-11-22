WAHOO – A man known for his commitment to the community and the county was named the Saunders County Veteran of the Month for November.
Each month, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors recognizes a veteran who is a resident of Saunders County. Paul Eddie from Wahoo was nominated for the month of November by Pat Hancock.
Eddie graduated from Randolph High School in 1970 and was drafted into the Army three weeks later. He left for Fort Lewis, Wash. to attend basic training and then went to Fort Monmouth, N.J. for Advanced Individual Training in microwave radio communications. He then spent 13 months in Korea, assigned to the Eighth Army, 307th Signal Battalion. He completed his military service in 1972 with an honorable discharge.
After his military service, Eddie attended John F. Kennedy College and played baseball for the legendary Bob Cerv. He went on to teach woodworking and industrial arts and became the athletic director for Wahoo Public Schools.
When preparing for the Veteran of the Month, Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Mary Pace typically interviews the veteran to gather information. But in Eddie’s case, every time his name came up for recognition, he would have the name of another veteran he felt was more deserving, Pace said.
“I have come to realize that there isn’t a person in Wahoo that doesn’t know Paul,” said Pace. “Ask anyone and they will tell you something that he has been part of or helped them with.”
Eddie’s response to a request for help is always the same: “I got it, no problem,” he says.
Eddie was instrumental in creating the Saunders County Veterans Memorial that is located outside of the courthouse, and is currently a committee member. He is the go-to guy for family members who wish to purchase a paver imprinted with their loved ones information.
He is a past commander for American Legion Post 82 in Wahoo, and currently is the adjutant/quartermaster. He is the Current Joint Color Guard commander for the American Legion/VFW. He can be seen at football games, the Rodeo and Quilts of Valor presentations with the color guard, and is a member of the firing squad.
During the Saunders County Fair, you can find Eddie running the Bingo booth for the VFW. Of course, he is also a big part of County Government Day. Needless to say, he is an active member of the VFW and American Legion.
Eddie is also on the city’s Board of Adjustment. These members are appointed by the mayor. Their job is to hear and rule on requests for variances or appeals where it is alleged an error has been made in enforcement of any zoning regulations.
In a few weeks Eddie will be celebrating his 49th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Marsha.
The certificate of appreciation presented to Eddie during the Nov. 12 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting reads:
“The Saunders County Supervisors wish to recognize your military service to the United States of America. Throughout our Nation’s history, it is the efforts of men and women such as yourself that have provided the freedoms we, as Americans, dearly enjoy today. Please accept our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Let us never forget your demonstrated sacrifice, service, love and commitment to your county.”
